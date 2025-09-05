Business
Lucid Motors Shares Surge After $300 Million Investment from Uber
Menlo Park, CA — Shares of luxury electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors surged 9.6% in the morning session on September 5, 2025, following the announcement of a $300 million strategic investment from Uber Technologies.
The funding solidifies a partnership aimed at developing a next-generation premium global robotaxi program. This collaboration will integrate Lucid’s advanced electric vehicle technology with Uber’s extensive ride-hailing network. Robotaxis are set to be built at Lucid’s manufacturing facility in Arizona and will function exclusively on Uber’s platform.
The program plans to deploy over 20,000 Lucid vehicles over the next six years. This initiative marks a significant advancement in the future of autonomous ride-sharing, with the new service expected to launch late next year in a major U.S. city.
However, Lucid’s shares have experienced significant volatility, having more than 50 moves greater than 5% over the last year. The market considers today’s movement noteworthy, yet it is not viewed as fundamentally altering perceptions of the company.
Just a day prior, the stock dropped 8% due to lingering negative investor sentiment following a recent 10-for-1 reverse stock split. This decline reflects ongoing concerns about the company’s financial stability, as Lucid continues to report losses.
Year-to-date, Lucid shares are down 40.9% and currently trade at $17.90 per share, significantly below their 52-week high of $39.80 recorded in September 2024. If an investor purchased $1,000 of Lucid shares at the initial public offering in September 2020, that investment would now hold a value of just $180.99.
The transition towards more electric and autonomous vehicles remains a crucial goal for both Lucid and Uber as they navigate the evolving market.
