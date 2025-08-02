Entertainment
Lucinda Williams Launches Honky-Tonk Bar in New York City’s East Village
NEW YORK CITY – Lucinda Williams, the Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, officially inaugurated her own bar named “Lucinda’s” on Tuesday night in New York City’s East Village. The bar, which celebrates country music and honky-tonk vibes, is located at 169 Avenue A, the former site of the well-known venue Brownie’s.
Addressing a crowd of approximately 150 people, Williams said, “We’re gonna play music and have fun because that’s what this bar is all about. Dirt and sweat.” She performed a vibrant ten-song set, including her collaboration “Let’s Get the Band Back Together” and classics like “Joy,” from her album “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.”
Williams is one of three partners involved in the bar, along with Laura McCarthy, co-founder of the former Brownie’s, and Kelley Swindall, a folk musician and East Village bar manager. McCarthy expressed her excitement about opening a honky-tonk bar in a space she believes holds musical magic, saying, “There is some kind of magic for music in that location. I have felt it since we opened Brownie’s in the late ’80s.”
The venue will feature an array of musical offerings, including live country music every Friday and Saturday night, bluegrass nights, and songwriter open mics on Sundays. Special events such as the East Village Cxntry Club, a queer country party, will also take place.
Williams reflected on the significance of the bar, stating, “I’m going through this realization that, Wow, this is actually happening. There’s going to be a bar in New York City named after me.” She aims to create a relaxed environment where patrons can unwind, listen, and enjoy.
The bar opens to the public on July 31 and promises a curated playlist including Delta blues as well as local art and memorabilia. As the crowd enjoyed the opening night, many were seen engaged in spirited conversation and music while sipping drinks.
