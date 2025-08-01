Entertainment
Lucinda Williams Opens New Honky-Tonk Bar in New York City
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams officially opened her new honky-tonk bar, named “Lucinda’s,” in the East Village on July 31, 2025. The venue, located at 169 Avenue A, aims to bring authentic country music and Southern charm to the bustling neighborhood.
Prior to the public opening, Williams hosted an intimate concert on July 29, featuring her band and country artist Laura Cantrell. The event was livestreamed on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel. Guests enjoyed a rollicking performance with a mix of new and classic songs.
In a press release, Williams expressed excitement about the project, saying, “I’m kind of going through this realization that, Wow, this is actually happening. There’s going to be a bar in New York City named after me.” She also noted a desire to create a space that feels like home for patrons.
The bar’s co-founders, Laura McCarthy and Kelley Swindall, emphasized its mission to honor the area’s musical legacy. McCarthy said, “There is some kind of magic for music in that location. I have felt it since we opened Brownie’s in the late ’80s. It’s exciting to do this with Lucinda and the team.”
Lucinda’s will host various events, including live country music every Friday and Saturday, songwriter open mics, and special themed nights, such as the East Village Cxntry Club—an inclusive queer country party—on the last Thursday of each month.
Williams is not only a bar co-founder but also a partner in its creative direction, curating art from notable photographers and local artists to adorn the walls. The venue also boasts a jukebox filled with songs from legendary artists spanning generations.
As Williams embarks on this new venture, she remains busy with her music career, having released two albums in 2023 and 2024. She will also make appearances at the Outlaw Music Festival alongside icons like Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan this August.
With Lucinda’s, the iconic Americana artist hopes to provide a space where music lovers can gather, connect, and enjoy a taste of the South in New York City.
