Lufthansa CEO Discusses Progress and Future Plans Amid Challenges

FRANKFURT, Germany — Lufthansa Group is working on a turnaround plan despite challenges, according to Chief Executive Carsten Spohr. During a press event in Frankfurt on Tuesday, Spohr stated that the years 2025 and 2026 will remain transitional as the airline fights to manage rising costs.

In 2024, the airline issued two profit warnings as it dealt with increasing expenses and labor disruptions, while its budget carrier, Eurowings, continued to see growth. “One thing is clear: the resulting performance has not been good in recent years,” Spohr explained. He emphasized that 2025 would mark a turning point for better performance.

Flight operations have improved, with cancellations now at just one percent. Customer satisfaction has risen as a result, Spohr noted. He expressed optimism about turning the flagship airline around by 2026, launching a major restructuring effort to manage costs.

Spohr mentioned plans to integrate operations more closely with group members like Swiss, Austrian, and Brussels Airlines to enhance efficiency. He highlighted that the newer airlines, City Airlines and Discover, are helping reduce expenses.

The airline’s pilot union is currently threatening to strike as negotiations continue over pension adjustments. New aircraft deliveries are also on the horizon, with 60 jets expected by the end of 2026, including Boeing 787 Dreamliners with updated cabin designs.

Spohr added that Lufthansa has long faced challenges operating in Germany due to high costs and is working to shift more than 50% of its fleet outside its major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. This is part of the airline’s broader strategy to expand into more cost-effective markets as it takes over ITA Airways, an Italian airline.

The full transition into a more integrated airline group will be discussed further on a capital markets day set for September 29. Spohr ended with a commitment to improve operations and better customer offerings while ensuring higher returns for shareholders.