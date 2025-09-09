Lufthansa Expands North American Flights Amid Upcoming Winter Adjustments

Frankfurt, Germany — Lufthansa has strengthened its North American network, providing expanded flight options from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. The German airline recently added new routes and adjusted existing ones for the 2025/26 winter season, accommodating passenger demand.

Over the years, Lufthansa has established itself as a key player in the transatlantic market. The airline connects cities like New York, Boston, Toronto, and Los Angeles with daily flights. Notably, last year, Lufthansa began service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, enhancing its reach beyond traditional gateways.

According to aviation analytics, Lufthansa operates less than daily flights to five North American destinations this month. The least frequent service is on its Munich-Seattle route, launched in 2024, with flights scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Additionally, the Frankfurt to St. Louis route is another highlight, operating three times weekly. Lufthansa is the only airline offering nonstop flights between Europe and St. Louis, utilizing its Airbus A330-300s and providing around 3,060 seats for the journey.

Other routes experiencing reduced service include Frankfurt to Austin and Raleigh-Durham, both seeing a drop from five to three weekly flights this winter. Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Airport Director and CEO of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, noted the strong demand for the Frankfurt service since its introduction in June 2022.

Looking ahead, Lufthansa plans to increase its St. Louis service from three to five weekly flights starting June 1, 2026, highlighting the positive response from travelers. This decision reflects the airline’s commitment to adapting its services based on passenger needs while navigating the challenges of the upcoming winter season.