Luis Castillo Inducted into Marlins Legends Hall of Fame

Miami, FL—Luis Antonio Castillo was inducted into the Miami Marlins Legends Hall of Fame at loanDepot park on Sunday, surrounded by family and former teammates. Castillo, who played for the Marlins from 1996 to 2005, was a key member of the 2003 World Series-winning team.

His plaque highlights his achievements, stating, “Luis Antonio Castillo played for the Marlins from 1996 to 2005 and was an integral part of the 2003 World Series-winning team.” The Dominican Republic native is one of only two players, alongside Jeff Conine, to have played in both of the Marlins’ World Series-winning campaigns.

A three-time National League All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner from 2003 to 2005, Castillo led the NL in stolen bases in 2000 and 2002. Over ten seasons with the Marlins, he amassed 1,273 hits, 4,347 at-bats, and 281 stolen bases. Upon his induction, he ranked as the franchise leader in several categories, including games played and walks.

Castillo is now part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class of 2025. Jeff Conine, Jim Leyland, and Jack McKeon were also inducted earlier in the season, underscoring the legacy of the franchise’s history.

Following the ceremony, Castillo shared his gratitude, reflecting on his journey with the team. “This is an honor that I will cherish forever,” he said. “The Marlins are my family, and it feels so good to be recognized like this.”