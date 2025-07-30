Sports
Luis Diaz Set for Bayern Munich Move; Liverpool Eyes Replacements
LIVERPOOL, England – Luis Diaz is on the brink of completing a £65 million transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich. The Colombian winger is expected to undergo a medical in Munich on Tuesday, following reports of his imminent move.
According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Diaz will sign a contract with Bayern until 2029, including an option for an additional year. The Bundesliga champions are paying €70 million as a fixed fee, with potential bonuses reaching up to €5 million.
Diaz’s transfer comes at a time when Liverpool has identified three potential candidates to replace him. The club’s shortlist includes Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo, RB Leipzig‘s Antonio Nusa, and Lyon‘s Malick Fofana. Rodrygo is viewed as the leading option but will be a challenge to acquire due to Real Madrid’s financial demands.
While Nusa and Fofana are seen as more affordable alternatives, the decision on whom to pursue will depend on the state of the transfer market and the strategies of Liverpool’s Dutch manager.
Alongside Diaz’s exit, there is speculation about Darwin Nunez‘s future. Reports suggest that Juventus is interested in signing the Uruguayan striker, which could help Liverpool fund a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. Liverpool values Nunez’s departure at around €60 or €65 million, and discussions could revolve around a loan arrangement.
For now, Liverpool fans eagerly await confirmation of Diaz’s move while the team continues to explore options to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.
