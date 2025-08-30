Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Paris Saint-Germain suffered a disappointing defeat against Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup on July 13 at MetLife Stadium. PSG had previously excelled with only one loss in six previous matches during the tournament. Winning the title would have marked the French team’s fifth trophy of the 2024/25 season.

Following the final whistle, tensions rose as PSG head coach Luis Enrique intervened in a heated exchange between goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Chelsea forward Joao Pedro. Enrique was observed pushing Pedro and raising his arm toward the Brazilian player’s face, escalating the situation.

Players and staff from both teams quickly stepped in to prevent further conflict. Despite the incident, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided not to pursue the matter further, allowing Enrique to avoid any suspension or fines. FIFA reportedly did not inform Enrique of any proceedings, dismissing the case without a formal response from either PSG or Enrique, who has previously expressed regret for his actions.

The decision has raised questions given FIFA’s earlier ruling regarding another incident from the same match: PSG’s Joao Neves received a two-match ban for pulling Marc Cucurella‘s hair. With no punishment against Enrique, PSG can breathe easier, knowing their coach will be free to lead the team from the sidelines.

After a successful previous season, PSG has begun the 2025/26 campaign on a high note, winning their first two Ligue 1 games. They are set to take on Toulouse next at Stadium de Toulouse on August 30.