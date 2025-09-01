Luis Garcia Returns for Astros vs. Angels on Labor Day

Houston, TX — Luis Garcia is set to return to the mound for the Houston Astros on Labor Day. The right-handed pitcher has been activated off the 60-day injured list, according to an announcement from the team. This comes as the Astros seek to salvage a split in their four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, after losing the last two games.

Garcia isn’t the only player returning to the active roster. Outfielder Taylor Trammell has also been activated from the injured list, following a collision with the wall that initially raised concerns about a potential season-ending injury. Trammell was diagnosed with a cervical muscle strain and placed in concussion protocol after the incident on August 20. The team designated infielder Logan Davidson for assignment to accommodate these roster changes.

Garcia’s return is significant as he was a key starter for Houston before his injury. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see his performance in Monday’s game. He will pitch against Yusei Kikuchi, a former Astros pitcher who has been performing well this season with a 3.86 ERA in 28 starts. However, Kikuchi has struggled during road games, with a record of 1-7 and a 5.25 ERA in 14 outings.

The game is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. CT. Houston’s offense will need to provide strong support to help Garcia succeed in his first game back on the mound.