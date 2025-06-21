Luis Henrique Makes Starting Debut for Inter Milan in Club World Cup

SEATTLE, USA — Luis Henrique, a 23-year-old Brazilian forward, made his starting debut for Inter Milan on Saturday, June 21, in their second match of the Club World Cup against Urawa Reds from Japan. Coach Christian Chivu opted for several changes from the team’s initial game against Monterrey, where they drew 1-1.

Luis Henrique joined Inter Milan from Olympique de Marseille for €25 million (approximately R$160 million). He had a standout season in 2024/25, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists in 35 matches in Ligue 1.

Like many Brazilian players, Luis Henrique began his career locally in Três Passos before joining Botafogo in 2019, where he gained recognition. He also had a brief loan back to Botafogo in 2022 and 2023. His impressive skills caught the attention of European clubs, leading to his transfer to Marseille, where he flourished and became one of the club’s key players.

“The Europeans don’t watch the Brazilian league, so they can be surprised by our talent,” Luis Henrique commented in an interview with CazéTV. He emphasized that Brazilian players are focused on performing well in international competitions like the Club World Cup.

Inter Milan struggled in their opening match, settling for a draw against Monterrey. In contrast, Brazilian teams like Flamengo and Botafogo have had successful outings in the tournament, winning their matches against Espérance and Seattle Sounders, respectively.

Despite his recent signing, media speculation in Italy suggests that Luis Henrique could become a prominent figure in Inter’s lineup, filling a critical role on the right side of the attack alongside stars like Lautaro Martínez.

The upcoming match against Urawa Reds presents an opportunity for Luis Henrique to showcase his skills at a global level as Inter competes for the championship.