Asunción, Paraguay – Luis Ortiz, a promising left winger, has signed with Neftchi FC after a series of club transitions in his career.

Ortiz, who developed at the Sol de América academy, spent several years with the team before moving to Sportivo San Lorenzo in 2022. His move marked his first experience outside of Sol de América, where he was a key player for many seasons.

After returning to his original club, Ortiz joined Sportivo Ameliano. Unfortunately, following Sol de América’s relegation, he returned to Sportivo Ameliano for a second spell.

Neftchi FC sees potential in the Paraguayan winger, believing he can enhance their squad’s performance both locally and on the international stage. The club aims to capitalize on Ortiz’s skill and experience in the upcoming season.

The news comes as part of Neftchi FC’s effort to strengthen their roster ahead of important competitions. Ortiz’s journey through various clubs has provided him with valuable experience, which he hopes to bring to his new team.