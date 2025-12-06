Luis Suárez Benched as Inter Miami Faces Vancouver in MLS Cup Final

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Inter Miami will compete in the 2025 MLS Cup on Saturday without their star forward, Luis Suárez. Head coach Javier Mascherano made the decision to bench the Uruguayan legend, who will start the match on the sidelines.

This will mark the third consecutive game that Suárez will not start, following a two-game suspension earlier in the playoffs. Mascherano has opted for a different attacking trio consisting of Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende, and Lionel Messi, who has been pivotal for the team.

Suárez’s absence has not significantly affected the team’s performance as Miami won their playoff games against Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati with scores of 4-0 and 4-0, respectively. They secured a 5-1 victory over New York City FC in the last match, with Allende scoring a hat trick.

Mascherano acknowledges Suárez’s importance but has emphasized his strategy of playing younger, more agile players during the postseason. ‘It’s admirable how he handled the decision,’ Mascherano said regarding Suárez’s reaction to being benched. ‘He understood and was always supportive of the team.’

After the recent updates, fans are curious about Suárez’s future with Inter Miami, as his contract expires at the end of the season. Co-owner Jorge Mas stated, ‘Luis is a legend of football… If Luis decides to stay one more year with the club, that would be fine.’

As the Herons prepare for the tough challenge against the Vancouver Whitecaps and their star Thomas Müller, many speculate that Suárez might enter the match in the second half as a potent substitute.

The excitement is palpable as Inter Miami aims for their first MLS Cup victory, making this a critical moment for the club and Suárez’s career.