Sports
Luis Suarez Ends International Career in Goalless Draw Against Paraguay
In a noteworthy event at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, the national football team faced Paraguay in a South American World Cup qualifier on September 7, 2024. The match ended in a frustrating 0-0 draw, marking the conclusion of Luis Suarez‘s illustrious 17-year international career.
At 37 years of age, Suarez concluded his time representing Uruguay with an impressive record of 143 appearances and an all-time high of 69 goals. The forward’s contribution to the national team has been significant, and his retirement leaves a notable gap in Uruguay’s football landscape.
Under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Uruguay was challenged during this encounter as they were missing five key players from their starting line-up. Some of these absentees were suspended following incidents involving fans during the recent Copa America.
Throughout the match, Uruguay squandered multiple scoring opportunities. Notably, Suarez nearly put his team ahead with a right-footed volley in the first half, which unfortunately struck the post. Paraguay also had their chances, with one notable save made by the Uruguayan goalkeeper.
Following this result, Uruguay retains its position in the World Cup qualifying standings with 14 points, four points behind the leaders. They are set to face a following match on Tuesday, while Paraguay will also prepare for their upcoming fixture.
