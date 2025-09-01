Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay – Deportivo LSM, the football club co-founded by Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez and Argentine star Lionel Messi, made its official debut on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in the Divisional D of Uruguay.

The team secured a 2-0 victory against Academia in their first match, showcasing a promising start to their new venture. The match took place at Parque Palermo and marked the beginning of the club’s journey in Uruguayan football.

Suárez, speaking on May 27 about the club’s creation, emphasized the personal significance of the project for him and his family. He also confirmed the involvement of Messi, noting their long-standing friendship and shared experiences in top-tier football.

In Saturday’s match, Martín Parodi scored the first goal for Deportivo LSM just six minutes into the game, capitalizing on a cross from César Taján after a successful press on Academia’s defense. Parodi expressed his pride after the match, stating, “It’s an honor to score the first goal in this club’s history.”

Rodrigo Pastorini added a second goal from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute, putting Deportivo LSM ahead 2-0. Unfortunately, Pastorini was later shown a red card for a foul, which means he will miss the next match.

The team, managed by Rafael Cánovas, featured a starting eleven that included players such as Enzo López, Enrique Etcheverry, and Matías Bentos, along with Parodi and Pastorini.

This season, the Divisional D includes 14 teams: Deportivo LSM, Academia, Los Gorriones, Nuevo Casabó, Deportivo CEM, Real Montevideo, Dilio Sport, Keguay, Paso de la Arena, Rincón FC, Montevideo Boca Juniors, Deportivo Melilla, Liffa, and Estudiantes del Plata.

Next, Deportivo LSM will face Rincón Fútbol Club, as they continue their inaugural season.