Luis Suárez Shines Amid Controversial Mascherano Ejection in Leagues Cup

MIAMI, Florida — In a thrilling Leagues Cup quarterfinal match, Inter Miami defeated Tigres UANL 2-0, thanks to two penalty goals by Luis Suárez. This victory propels Miami into the semifinals, where they will face Orlando City.

The match, however, was not without controversy as Javier Mascherano, the Miami coach, received a red card at halftime. Despite his ejection, Mascherano directed the team from a nearby stand, raising questions about his adherence to Leagues Cup regulations.

According to the tournament’s rules, an expelled coach must remain in team locker rooms or designated areas away from the spectators. Yet, cameras captured Mascherano passionately gesturing and speaking on the phone during the match.

In a heated post-match press conference, Mascherano defended his actions, stating, “I didn’t break any rules. I asked if I could sit there and they said yes because it’s the stands. If my team needs me, I will be there, and I’ll accept any consequences.”

Mascherano’s explanation did not quell journalists’ concerns. When pressed about whether another coach, such as Pareja, would be allowed to act similarly, he responded, “It’s not what I accept; it’s what is happening. If they think this is scandalous, I’m focused on talking about football.”

Further arguing his case, he insisted, “For me, if a coach gets a red card, he shouldn’t train directly. But in today’s game, coaches have communication access. If what I did was illegal, they would have stopped the game,” Mascherano asserted.

The coach described his ejection, noting he argued with the fourth official over the match’s added time, which led to the card. “I didn’t insult anyone but discussed it somewhat forcefully.”

Despite the uproar, Mascherano emphasized that watching from the stand was permissible and necessary for him. He joked about possibly watching the next match from home.

The coach also addressed Lionel Messi, confirming the star will sit out the next game against D.C. United to ensure he is fit for the semifinal against Orlando City.