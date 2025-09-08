Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final

SEATTLE, Washington — Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez has been suspended for six matches in the Leagues Cup due to an incident in which he spat on a member of the Seattle Sounders staff following the Leagues Cup final on August 31. The incident occurred after Miami lost 3-0 to Seattle.

The suspension means Suárez will miss future Leagues Cup matches, impacting his availability for the next season as well. While the ban does not affect his participation in Major League Soccer (MLS) matches directly, it raises the possibility of further sanctions from the league.

Along with Suárez, Sounders coaching staff member Steven Lenhart received a five-match suspension for his involvement in a postgame melee that ensued after the match. Inter Miami players Sergio Busquets and Tomás Aviles also received suspensions of three and two matches, respectively, each for their roles during the altercation. All four individuals will also face fines.

After the final whistle, tensions rose between the teams, resulting in physical confrontations. Video footage showed Suárez stepping on and spitting at Sounders head of security Gene Ramirez. His actions were met with outrage, prompting the Disciplinary Committee to impose the suspension.

In a social media statement following the incident, Suárez expressed remorse, saying, “It was a moment full of tension and frustration… I made a mistake and I’m sincerely sorry.” His statement acknowledged the negative impact his actions had not only on himself but on Inter Miami and its supporters.

MLS also responded by revoking Lenhart’s game-day credentials for the remainder of the season, barring him from the sidelines during matches. The Sounders are also facing undisclosed fines for misappropriating credentials due to Lenhart’s actions.

As a result of their respective suspensions, Suárez will miss upcoming matches against Charlotte FC on September 13, the Sounders on September 16, and D.C. United on September 20.

This incident adds another chapter to Suárez’s controversial career, which has seen him face disciplinary actions in the past for various on-field misconduct.