Luisa Stefani Aims for Historic Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Title

London, England – Luisa Stefani is making history as she competes in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final today, aiming to become the first Brazilian woman to win a title at this prestigious tournament in 58 years.

Stefani, alongside her partner Joe Salisbury from Britain, faces Dutch player Sem Verbeek and Czech star Katerina Siniakova, the current world No. 1 in doubles, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time. This match takes place on Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court.

The 27-year-old from São Paulo has already made waves by reaching this final, a milestone not achieved by any Brazilian since the legendary Maria Esther Bueno in 1969. Bueno was the last Brazilian to compete in a Wimbledon final, finishing as a runner-up in mixed doubles before the professional era of tennis began.

Stefani’s run mirrors Bueno’s legacy as one of Brazil’s greatest tennis players, who won eight Grand Slam titles, including three in singles and five in women’s doubles, with her last in 1966.

This final offers Stefani a chance to win Brazil’s first mixed doubles title at Wimbledon, as Bueno was a finalist three times but never clinched the trophy. Stefani currently ranks as Brazil’s No. 1 player and No. 29 in the world in doubles.

In addition to her achievements at Wimbledon, Stefani captured a bronze medal in women’s doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with partner Laura Pigossi and won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2023 with Rafael Matos, marking a historic victory for Brazilian tennis.

“I’m super happy and excited to go all out in this final,” Stefani expressed ahead of the match.