Luiz Henrique Celebrates Return to Brazil National Soccer Team

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Luiz Henrique expressed his joy at being called back to the Brazil national soccer team during an interview with CBF TV. The forward, who last represented Brazil in November, emphasized that his return is the result of ‘much work and humility.’

‘I am very happy to return to the Brazil national team. It is an honor to defend my country once again. When I was here, thanks to God, I performed well and made a good impression for the team and the fans,’ Luiz Henrique said. He noted that he hopes to contribute to the team in the upcoming matches.

The 24-year-old forward, who has played six matches for Brazil and scored two goals, expressed gratitude for being selected by Carlo Ancelotti, a highly esteemed coach in the football world. ‘When I heard my name on the list, I was anxious to be called up by a coach who has won so much in world football. I was a bit nervous, but when I arrived, I saw that he is an excellent person, very friendly and supportive of the players. I want to do my best to help the Brazil national team and Ancelotti,’ he added.

Luiz Henrique made his national team appearances while still playing in Brazil for Botafogo, where he became a fan favorite by helping the team win the Libertadores and the Campeonato Brasileiro in 2024. Earlier this year, he transferred to Zenit in Russia, where he plays alongside fellow Brazilian players, including Nino, Gerson, and Pedrinho. He has made 18 appearances for Zenit and scored two goals.

Reflecting on his experience in Russian football, he said, ‘The football in Russia is excellent; it’s a very challenging league. It offers a lot of opportunities and visibility for players. I am very happy to be in Russian football, representing Zenit, and showcasing my skills.’

As he returns to Brazil, Luiz Henrique is excited about playing at the Maracanã Stadium. Brazil will face Chile at 9:30 PM on Thursday (4) in the 17th round of the qualifiers. ‘There is nothing better than playing for the Brazil national team, especially at the Maracanã, which is a fantastic stage. I hope to do my best to help the national team,’ he said.