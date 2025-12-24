Luka Doncic Faces Injury Ahead of Key Lakers-Suns Clash

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers may face a challenging matchup against the Phoenix Suns on December 25 without key player Luka Doncic. Doncic, who suffered a contusion during Saturday’s 103-88 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, is officially listed as day-to-day.

Head coach JJ Redick acknowledged Doncic’s injury struggles this season, marking this as his fourth missed game due to a contusion in the same leg. With the clock ticking down to the Lakers’ Christmas Day game, Redick expressed concern about Doncic’s recovery time, indicating that a return for the matchup against the Houston Rockets appears unlikely.

The upcoming game against the Suns is highly anticipated following a dramatic previous encounter in which tensions flared between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks. During that game, James commented, “I just like to compete. He’s going to compete. I’m going to compete.” This rivalry adds extra excitement as fans look forward to the Christmas showdown.

James also addressed the heated moments that led to the scuffle, asserting, “That’s definitely a tech; if it was a tech on me in the [third quarter], then it was a tech on him right here, too.” With both teams eager for a win, the dynamics continue to shift with Doncic’s uncertain status.