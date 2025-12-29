Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo Lead NBA All-Star Voting

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks are leading the first returns of fan voting for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. As of December 29, Dončić has garnered 1,249,518 votes, the highest among all players, while Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 1,192,296 votes.

In the Western Conference, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets follows Dončić with 1,128,962 votes. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is in third place with 1,031,455 votes. Rounding out the top five in the West are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (878,621) and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs (769,362).

Over in the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers is second with 1,072,449 votes, followed by Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks (1,040,601), Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons (1,000,171), and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers (851,155).

The fan vote accounts for 50% of the selection process for NBA All-Star starters, with current NBA players and a media panel contributing 25% each. Notably, this year’s voting does not separate players by position.

Tomorrow marks “3-for-1 Day,” meaning each fan vote will count three times. The next update on voting results is scheduled for January 6.

This season’s All-Star game will feature a new format, where two teams of U.S. players will compete against one international team in a round-robin tournament consisting of four 12-minute games. The game is set to take place on February 15 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.