Luka Doncic Injured in EuroBasket Tune-up Game for Slovenia

This is what NBA teams fear when their best players represent their countries. Luka Doncic, the star of the Dallas Mavericks, suffered an injury scare while playing for Slovenia in a EuroBasket tune-up game on August 16, 2025.

During the game, Doncic’s teammate, Gregor Hrovat, accidentally fell into his knee. Following the incident, Doncic limped out of the game and headed back to the Slovenia locker room.

Reports indicate that Doncic has avoided serious injury, although he did not return to the game. He did rejoin the bench to support his teammates as they finished their exhibition game against Latvia. The team is awaiting further diagnosis from doctors to determine the exact nature of the injury, with early speculation suggesting a possible LCL sprain.

Prior to the injury, Doncic showcased his talent by scoring 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds in the first half. His performance drew attention from fans and analysts alike.

Lakers fans are now left to anxiously monitor Doncic’s condition as EuroBasket continues. Similarly, fans of other NBA teams are concerned about the health of their star players participating internationally, like Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece and Nikola Jokic of Serbia.