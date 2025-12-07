Luka Doncic Inquires About Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

LOS ANGELES, CA – Luka Doncic, the star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, has reportedly inquired about the possibility of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. This move comes as the Lakers get ready to transition into the Luka Doncic era after moving on from LeBron James.

Doncic has become a significant voice in the Lakers’ roster decisions since being traded to the team last February. The Lakers’ management has made efforts to build around Doncic’s playing style, previously targeting players to fit his needs. This includes their recent signings of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, who both align with Doncic’s playing style.

Interest in Antetokounmpo has emerged as the Bucks have struggled this season, sitting below .500. According to Fox Chicago‘s Lou Canellis, Doncic’s inquiry is aimed at exploring whether a deal can be struck with the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Canellis reported, “Giannis wants to leave because he wants to win.”

Trade talks around Antetokounmpo have increased following reports that the two-time MVP is reevaluating his future with the Bucks. Antetokounmpo’s relationship with the franchise has been strained due to a lack of a strong supporting cast, prompting speculation about his desire to seek a better situation elsewhere.

Mentioning last summer’s interests, Canellis noted that Antetokounmpo’s first preference for a trade was the New York Knicks, but that deal did not materialize. Observers note that Los Angeles could be an attractive option for Antetokounmpo, as he might see teaming up with Doncic as a pathway to success.

As the Lakers contemplate their next steps, they face challenges in assembling a competitive trade package given the strong competition from other teams. With Antetokounmpo out for two to four weeks due to injury, the speculation around his future continues to grow.

Despite the hurdles, the Lakers remain a team known for acquiring superstar talent, even if the precise path to landing Antetokounmpo remains unclear.