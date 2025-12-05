Sports
Luka Dončić Out for Lakers Game Due to Birth of Second Child
Los Angeles, CA — Luka Dončić will miss the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday due to personal reasons. The 24-year-old star is currently in Slovenia for the birth of his second child with fiancée Anamaria Goltes.
Dončić’s absence comes as a surprise for fans eager to see the former Mavericks player in action in Canada, as this was his only scheduled game in the country this season. Reports indicate that the Lakers had announced Dončić would be sidelined for this matchup in advance.
As the Lakers look to secure a victory, team leaders LeBron James and Austin Reaves will step up in Dončić’s absence. The Lakers recently saw their seven-game winning streak ended and hope to bounce back against the Raptors.
Currently, Dončić is enjoying precious moments with his family after welcoming their new baby on Wednesday. It remains unclear when he will return to the court. He is also likely to miss the Friday night game against the Boston Celtics, unless he returns quickly to the United States.
This season has been impressive for Dončić, as he leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 36.4 points, alongside 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists. His outstanding performance last December, including multiple triple-doubles, sets high expectations for when he returns.
After the Raptors game, the Lakers will continue their road trip, concluding it against the 76ers on Sunday, December 7. Fans are hopeful that Dončić will join the team for their matchup against the Spurs on December 11 during the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown