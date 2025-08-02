Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has shown off a leaner physique, crediting a new offseason training regimen designed to elevate his game as he prepares for his first full season with the Lakers.

This transformation was unveiled in the August issue of Men's Health, titled “Luka Dončić 2.0 Has Entered the Chat.” Dončić, a five-time NBA All-Star, detailed how he restructured his fitness and diet over the summer.

In July, Dončić worked out daily with his trainer, Anže Maček, in Croatia. His training sessions consist of weight lifting, agility drills, and shooting exercises, often performed in a fasted state. Throughout these workouts, he focuses on building strength and speed.

“If I stop now, it was all for nothing,” Dončić said while discussing his motivation to maintain this rigorous program. He emphasized a gluten-free, low-sugar diet that includes at least 250 grams of protein a day.

Despite criticisms regarding his conditioning throughout last season, Dončić continued to excel as a top performer in the league. He revealed that he suffered through injuries and midseason challenges but now feels better than ever. “My sleeping, my body, my everything…I felt more rested,” he stated.

This summer, his fitness efforts have attracted attention, particularly considering the intense scrutiny he faces about his physical appearance. Last season, critics called him “fat” following a trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers, and rumors circulated regarding his off-court habits.

Maček, his trainer, noted how significant changes in his routine and diet improved his performance. The two-a-day workouts are designed to sharpen his skills while ensuring his body recovers effectively.

Team Luka, which also includes physiotherapist Javier Barrio and nutritionist Lucia Almendros, has played an essential role in honing Dončić’s abilities. This commitment suggests that he aims to compete at an elite level going forward, and he is adjusting his training regimen accordingly.

As the season approaches, Dončić’s revelations come with excitement about potential improvements in his game. Fans and analysts will be watching as he aims to prove that “Luka 2.0” can lead the Lakers to championship success.