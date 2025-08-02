Sports
Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
Los Angeles, CA – Luka Dončić has officially signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, as confirmed by his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.
This deal prevents Dončić from entering free agency next summer, while providing a player option for 2028. If he chooses to opt-out in 2028, he could sign a new deal worth approximately $417 million over five years, reclaiming money lost due to a previous trade.
Dončić expressed gratitude towards the Lakers organization and fans. “I’m really grateful to the Lakers organization, my teammates and the fans for welcoming me and my family with so much support and kindness since day one,” he said in a statement. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and to keep building something special with this team.”
The Lakers acquired Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks six months ago, in a trade that surprised many fans and analysts. The team’s leadership, including governor Jeanie Buss and president Rob Pelinka, have formed a strong bond with Dončić.
Pelinka praised Dončić, calling him “one of the game’s most transcendent players.” He added, “Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers.” During his last season, Dončić averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists across 50 games.
Since joining the Lakers, Dončić led the team in multiple statistical categories, showcasing his all-around skill set after his debut on February 10. Off the court, he has played an integral role in the Lakers’ offseason strategies, including recruiting key players.
His workouts and conditioning have also attracted attention, as Dončić has consistently aimed to improve his physical performance. Lakers coach J.J. Redick emphasized the importance of getting players into “championship shape.”
Previously, Dončić made history by leading the playoffs in points, rebounds, assists, and steals during the Mavericks’ 2024 run to the Finals. In his first playoff season with the Lakers, he became only the fifth player in franchise history to average 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in a series, although the team was eliminated in the first round.
