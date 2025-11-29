Sports
Luka Doncic Stuns Fans with $5 Million Bugatti Arrival
Los Angeles, CA — Luka Doncic made headlines during the Lakers vs. Mavericks game on Black Friday, arriving at Crypto.com Arena in a stunning $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral. This hypercar, of which only 99 have been produced worldwide, instantly captured the attention of fans and media alike.
The 26-year-old star’s grand entrance came just before the highly-anticipated matchup against his former team. As Doncic rolled into the arena, social media erupted with excitement, showcasing his flair for the dramatic.
The Bugatti W16 Mistral features a powerful 1,600-horsepower quad-turbo W16 engine, which reflects both advanced automotive engineering and Doncic’s celebrity status. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka complimented him, stating, “You are now all L.A.,” acknowledging Doncic’s seamless transition into the West Coast basketball scene.
Prior to the game, Doncic, known for his high-end lifestyle, showed off the luxury vehicle to rapper Snoop Dogg, who joked, “I left my keys at home,” clearly impressed by the car’s striking design and performance.
The open-top Mistral boasts exposed carbon fiber and bold orange accents, exemplifying Doncic’s signature style. This showcase was more than just a display of wealth; it represented his growing identity within the NBA and his new chapter with the Lakers.
The car is significant as it is the last model to feature Bugatti’s iconic W16 engine before the brand transitions to hybrid technology. Doncic’s arrival in Los Angeles has been accompanied by a series of accolades, including Rookie of the Year honors and multiple All-Star selections.
Fans reacted quickly on social media to Doncic’s entrance, sharing comments that expressed excitement about his style and potential performance in the game. “Pulling up in style to destroy the Mavs,” one fan exclaimed, while another noted, “There’s no way the Lakers will lose today after Luka pulls up with a Bugatti.”
As the crowd anticipated the game that evening, Doncic’s viral moment added an extra layer of excitement heading into the matchup against the Mavericks.
