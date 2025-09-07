Sports
Luka Dončić Transforms Body, Inspires Lakers Ahead of Season
Los Angeles, CA — Luka Dončić has undergone a significant transformation, shedding 31 pounds this offseason, one of the major storylines leading into the 2025-26 NBA season. The 26-year-old Slovenian star’s weight loss is attributed to a combination of criticism about his past conditioning and his time spent alongside Lakers veteran LeBron James.
Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean highlighted James’s influence on Dončić. “Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “When you’re around really good players… you can’t help but be motivated to continue to get better at your craft.” St. Jean noted Dončić’s admiration for James and how their relationship fosters mutual motivation.
Dončić’s commitment to fitness included a strict regimen that features intermittent fasting and a diet rich in gluten-free, low-sugar foods. He has focused on consuming over 250 grams of protein each day, which has contributed to his newfound agility and endurance on the court. After taking a month off from basketball to physically and mentally recuperate, Dončić stated, “I’m trying to help the team condition-wise… that’s going to be the best for me.”
The results of his dedication were evident during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, where he led the tournament in scoring, averaging 32.4 points per game while also leading in steals. His performance has helped Slovenia advance to the Round of 16.
As the Lakers gear up for the new season, Dončić’s improved physical condition and the support from James are expected to play pivotal roles. This combination of offseason discipline and a strong mentorship bond is seen as crucial for the team’s success this year.
Recent Posts
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation