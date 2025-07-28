Luka Dončić Transforms Body in Preparation for Lakers Season

Split, Croatia — Luka Dončić, the newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers star, is redefined this summer as he prepares for what could be the most pivotal season of his career. Under the guidance of trainer Anže Maček, Dončić is dedicated to a rigorous 90-minute workout routine, which he often performs fasted.

On a private court in Croatia, Dončić showcases a blend of weight training, agility drills, and shooting exercises. The facility, which has become a staple for Dončić’s summer training, recently received an upgrade with weights that facilitate extensive workouts including trap-bar deadlifts and landmine overhead presses.

“My whole body looks better,” Dončić commented during a recent Zoom interview, reflecting on his newly lean physique. This transformation follows a taxing season where he faced criticisms regarding his fitness. Critics labeled him out of shape after a poor postseason with the Dallas Mavericks, which culminated in a trade to the Lakers.

Reports circulated that Dončić’s off-court lifestyle, including a fondness for beer and hookah, was a factor in Dallas’s decision to move him. However, this summer, Dončić has exhibited a renewed commitment to his fitness, adhering to a regimen that includes at least 250 grams of protein daily, through shakes and meals centered around lean proteins like chicken and eggs.

His team, known as ‘Team Luka’, also includes physiotherapist Javier Barrio and nutritionist Lucia Almendros. Together, they’ve focused on enhancing his performance through specialized training and dietary strategies. “Reducing inflammation is our main goal,” Barrio explains about Dončić’s fasting periods and nutritional plan. By fasting for 16 hours each day and consuming high-protein meals, Dončić aims to maximize recovery from intensive workouts.

A pivotal moment for Dončić came at a training lab in Madrid, where he underwent tests to assess his physical condition. The results have informed his training approach as he strives to maintain peak performance throughout the next season.

After years of playing basketball intensively without widely accepted nutritional guidance, Dončić’s dedication this summer marks a significant shift in his professional development. “This summer was a little different,” he states, illustrating his motivation to elevate his performance.

With expectations high for the Lakers as a new season approaches, Dončić plans to continue evolving throughout the offseason. His ultimate goal is to remain competitive and enhance his dominance on the court.