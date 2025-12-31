Luka Garza Sparks Celtics’ Winning Streak with Key Contributions

Boston, MA — The Boston Celtics have found new momentum thanks to a recent three-game winning streak, bolstered by the impactful play of Luka Garza off the bench. In the team’s last two victories, Garza has averaged 25 minutes on the court, contributing 9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1 block per game.

Despite facing challenges against Toronto Raptors‘ skilled players like Sandro Mamukelashvili and Pascal Siakam, who combined for 49 points, Garza’s overall performance has been instrumental in the Celtics’ success.

Garza, signed to a two-year guaranteed contract, has shown promise under Coach Joe Mazzulla’s free-flowing offensive system. His style allowed him to shine as a floor spacer with the Minnesota Timberwolves, yet his defensive efforts have raised concerns.

The Celtics’ front office may consider other options like Neemias Queta by the February 5 deadline as Garza’s inconsistency on both sides of the ball remains a question mark. When Garza excels offensively, he plays a vital role; however, on off-nights, he often becomes a liability.

Mazzulla’s rotation decisions reflect his goal of guiding the Celtics back to title contention. Garza’s recent addition to the lineup signals confidence in his abilities, although competition for minutes could intensify with emerging talents like Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott.

Garza’s journey through external setbacks and personal growth has been pivotal. He recalls drawing inspiration from his college days at the University of Iowa, where he engaged in journaling to navigate through difficult periods. This practice has enabled him to maintain perspective and motivation, even during a stretch of games without minutes.

Returning to the court after an absence, Garza expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute again, stating, “I just wanted to make sure when I got that chance that I went out there and did everything I could to help the Celtics.” His efforts have not gone unnoticed, with Garza becoming a vital component in crucial moments.

During a recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Garza’s influence on both offensive rebounding and screening helped secure a victory, reinforcing the Celtics’ confidence in his ability to perform under pressure. His consistent productivity, highlighted by an average of 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and valuable minutes, showcases his adaptability as the Celtics strive for consistency.

As decisions loom for the Celtics in the coming weeks, the mix of Garza’s offensive skills and hard-earned experience will remain under scrutiny. Only time will tell if he can sustain this upward trajectory and solidify his position on the team.