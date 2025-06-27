Luka Modric to Join AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid

Madrid, Spain — Croatian soccer star Luka Modric has verbally agreed to join AC Milan, according to the club’s sporting director Igli Tare. This announcement marks a significant step in Modric’s career after over a decade of achievements with Real Madrid.

Tare shared insights about Modric’s enthusiasm during a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership,’ Tare said.

Modric, who will turn 40 in September, is leaving Real Madrid after a remarkable 13-year tenure that included winning 28 major trophies, featuring six Champions League titles. He is now focused on maintaining his fitness and form ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

‘The first question Luka asked me was: ‘Will we be a team built to win the championship?’’ Tare revealed. Modric aims to be a key player upon his arrival at Milan.

Sources have indicated that Modric and Milan reached personal terms earlier this month, just before the start of the Club World Cup in the United States. The official announcement and contract signing are expected to occur after the tournament concludes.

Modric’s new deal is reportedly a one-year contract with an option for an additional year, offering him a net salary of around €3.5 million ($4 million) per season, plus bonuses.

Tare emphasized Modric’s potential impact on the team, highlighting his mentality, leadership, and professionalism. ‘The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting,’ Tare noted.

As Modric prepares for this new chapter with AC Milan, he leaves behind a legacy at Real Madrid that includes 593 appearances and 43 goals.