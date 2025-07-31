Entertainment
Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
BISMARCK, North Dakota – Country music star Luke Bryan was performing at a concert in North Dakota on July 30, 2025, when an unexpected incident occurred. During his rendition of “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” a ball was thrown from the crowd, prompting a reaction from the artist. Bryan shared his thoughts on the situation in an interview with Taste of Country Nights.
“It’s the last song of the night. It was a big ole fun party, and I think one person just took it too far,” Bryan said, sounding forgiving about the event. He mentioned that entertainers often experience similar disruptions during performances.
“We see it. Every other entertainer out there is getting stuff – you get stuff thrown at ya,” he added. Bryan conveyed a sense of disappointment that the individual responsible managed to evade consequences. “If I saw him throw it, I could have gone right to him. I probably would have jumped right off in there,” he stated.
Despite the frustration, Bryan considered the crowd’s atmosphere. “There were a lot of little kids down there. If I’d even stopped it and pointed somebody out, it kills the vibe of the show,” he remarked. He emphasized that such actions are selfish and can disrupt the experience for the thousands of fans in attendance.
As he wraps up his Country Song Came On Tour, which concludes on August 31 in Buffalo, New York, Bryan continues to enjoy a successful career marked by 31 No. 1 songs on the country charts. His latest single, “Country Song Came On,” is expected to climb to the top, further solidifying his status in the music industry.
