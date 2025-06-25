Entertainment
Luke Bryan Cancels North Platte Concert, Eric Church to Headline
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) – Country star Luke Bryan has officially canceled his concert scheduled for this Friday, June 27, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.
Initially slated to kick off the Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series, Bryan’s cancellation comes amid concerns about his health. Speculation arose after he missed shows in Lafayette and Dallas last week due to illness.
In a social media post, Bryan expressed his disappointment, stating, “I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness. I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet.” He thanked fellow musician Eric Church, who will replace him for the Friday night performance.
Church, along with Joanna Cotten, is set to deliver a memorable show in Bryan’s absence. “Huge thanks to my buddy Eric Church for stepping in last minute-and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he always does,” Bryan wrote.
On Saturday, Bailey Zimmerman is scheduled to headline the concert. Tickets purchased for the original Luke Bryan performance will still be valid for Eric Church’s show, with no need for exchanges. However, those requesting a refund can do so until 5 p.m. on June 25.
Tickets for both Church and Zimmerman are still available at the Wild West Arena Office.
Recent Posts
- North Texas Weather: Brief Rain Before Summer Heat Returns
- Michigan Wolverines Land Commitment from Top OL Marky Walbridge
- Usha Vance Prefers Family Life Over Politics on Meghan McCain’s Podcast
- Lakers Pursue Walker Kessler Amid Utah’s Rebuild
- Man Found Guilty of Murdering Temple Police Sergeant in 2023
- Wealthy Backers Urge Candidates to Withdraw for Adams’ Mayoral Campaign
- Aaron Sorkin developing ‘The Social Network Part II’ at Sony Pictures
- Fritz and Fonseca Match Suspended as Darkness Falls in Eastbourne
- Flood Warning Issued as Des Moines Faces Flash Flooding
- Partial Roof Collapse at Cumberland County Produce Plant
- Sisters Seek Help in Search for Suspected Murderer of Actor’s Father
- Blazers Face Crucial Choice as NBA Draft Approaches
- Harris Teeter Closes Long-Serving Store in West Raleigh
- Georgia’s Most Expensive Homes: Luxurious Estates You Need to See
- Shaquill Griffin Returns to Seahawks with New One-Year Deal
- Mamelodi Sundowns Meet Fluminense in Crucial Club World Cup Clash
- Spurs Prepare for NBA Draft, Set to Select Dylan Harper
- Luke Bryan Cancels North Platte Concert, Eric Church to Headline
- Andreeva Prepares for Fourth Clash Against Tauson at Bad Homburg Open
- PlayStation Plus Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Exciting Game Additions