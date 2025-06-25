Luke Bryan Cancels North Platte Concert, Eric Church to Headline

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) – Country star Luke Bryan has officially canceled his concert scheduled for this Friday, June 27, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

Initially slated to kick off the Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series, Bryan’s cancellation comes amid concerns about his health. Speculation arose after he missed shows in Lafayette and Dallas last week due to illness.

In a social media post, Bryan expressed his disappointment, stating, “I’m really sorry to say I won’t be able to play this weekend’s shows due to continued illness. I’ve been hoping to rally, but my voice is just not there yet.” He thanked fellow musician Eric Church, who will replace him for the Friday night performance.

Church, along with Joanna Cotten, is set to deliver a memorable show in Bryan’s absence. “Huge thanks to my buddy Eric Church for stepping in last minute-and of course, putting on a kick ass show like he always does,” Bryan wrote.

On Saturday, Bailey Zimmerman is scheduled to headline the concert. Tickets purchased for the original Luke Bryan performance will still be valid for Eric Church’s show, with no need for exchanges. However, those requesting a refund can do so until 5 p.m. on June 25.

Tickets for both Church and Zimmerman are still available at the Wild West Arena Office.