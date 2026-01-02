Entertainment
Luke Bryan Shares Stories Behind His Hits on Backstage Country
Nashville, TN — Country music star Luke Bryan is stepping away from the stage this week to co-host ‘Backstage Country’ with Elaina Smith. The five-time Entertainer of the Year will share the stories behind some of his biggest hits in a special radio segment.
Bryan spoke about his song ‘Country Song Came On,’ describing it as a tribute to the honky tonk music era. ‘I grew up learning guitar and building my first band back in high school and college by listening to 90s honky tonk music,’ he said. ‘It felt like an environment that was so comfortable for me.’
The country artist explained how the song reflects an evening that takes an unexpected turn when the right country tune plays. ‘I have spent some time in honky tonks on stage and out on the dance floor. I love how everything changes when that right song comes on,’ he shared.
Bryan also reminisced about ‘Rain Is a Good Thing,’ which he co-wrote with Dallas Davidson. ‘I consider it my first number one because it topped a chart, and it resonated with many,’ he said. He added that the phrase ‘Rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey’ inspired the upbeat song.
‘That part of my career was crucial in helping me discover who I was as an artist,’ Bryan reflected. Throughout the week, he will not only play his popular songs but also delve into the memories and moments tied to them.
Listeners are encouraged to tune in to ‘Backstage Country’ to hear Bryan’s insights and enjoy a side of him they might not know. His candid storytelling is sure to give fans a deeper appreciation for his music.
Recent Posts
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win