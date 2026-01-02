Luke Bryan Shares Stories Behind His Hits on Backstage Country

Nashville, TN — Country music star Luke Bryan is stepping away from the stage this week to co-host ‘Backstage Country’ with Elaina Smith. The five-time Entertainer of the Year will share the stories behind some of his biggest hits in a special radio segment.

Bryan spoke about his song ‘Country Song Came On,’ describing it as a tribute to the honky tonk music era. ‘I grew up learning guitar and building my first band back in high school and college by listening to 90s honky tonk music,’ he said. ‘It felt like an environment that was so comfortable for me.’

The country artist explained how the song reflects an evening that takes an unexpected turn when the right country tune plays. ‘I have spent some time in honky tonks on stage and out on the dance floor. I love how everything changes when that right song comes on,’ he shared.

Bryan also reminisced about ‘Rain Is a Good Thing,’ which he co-wrote with Dallas Davidson. ‘I consider it my first number one because it topped a chart, and it resonated with many,’ he said. He added that the phrase ‘Rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey’ inspired the upbeat song.

‘That part of my career was crucial in helping me discover who I was as an artist,’ Bryan reflected. Throughout the week, he will not only play his popular songs but also delve into the memories and moments tied to them.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to ‘Backstage Country’ to hear Bryan’s insights and enjoy a side of him they might not know. His candid storytelling is sure to give fans a deeper appreciation for his music.