Luke Bryan Struck by Object During North Dakota Concert

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Country music star Luke Bryan was hit in the face by an unidentified object while performing at the North Dakota State Fair on July 26, 2025. The incident occurred just before the end of his concert, during his final song, ‘Country Girl.’

A viral video of the event shows a round object flying through the air and striking Bryan as he sang. He paused briefly, looked at the crowd, and then continued with the performance.

According to Capt. Jason Kraft with the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, the individual who threw the object has not yet been identified. Kraft stated that there is currently no criminal investigation, as no official complaint has been filed.

After the incident, sheriff’s deputies were seen moving toward the area where the object was thrown; however, it is unclear whether anyone was removed from the venue.

Your News Leader has reached out to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office for details on any possible arrests but has not yet received a response. The North Dakota State Fair management has also been contacted for comments.

The crowd at the concert appeared to be especially rowdy, according to comments on social media, with some attendees mentioning the sale of alcohol at the event. One person remarked, ‘It’s because they sell booze there,’ while another noted that water bottles were being thrown as well.

Before this show, Bryan had faced challenges after being struck with COVID-19 in mid-June, which forced him to cancel several performances. He has since returned to the stage with a series of concerts.

As of now, there have been no further developments regarding the incident or Bryan’s condition.