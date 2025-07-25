Luke Combs Returns with New Single ‘Back in the Saddle’

Nashville, TN — Country singer Luke Combs is making a comeback with the release of his new single, ‘Back in the Saddle’, on Friday, July 25, 2025. After a brief hiatus from the music scene, Combs is excited to re-engage with his fans and explore new musical directions.

In a recent Instagram post, Combs expressed his gratitude to his supporters and described his anticipation for the upcoming single. “I’ve been working on this new record for a long time,” he said. “I’m just jazzed man… I’m real thankful for you guys.” This marks the lead single from his highly anticipated sixth album, although details about the album remain scarce.

Fans have been eagerly following Combs on social media, where he has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of his recording process and preparations for the music video. Notably, the video features NASCAR stars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty, demonstrating the high-energy theme that ‘Back in the Saddle’ embodies.

The video aims to capture the essence of resilience and determination, reflecting Combs’ journey back into the industry. “Like some old cowboy who dug his way out of his grave, I’ve pulled up my boots, put my pistol on my hip, and I’m ready to go again,” Combs stated.

With the single’s release, fans can expect a return to the bold sound that Combs is well known for, following a more subdued approach in his 2024 album, ‘Fathers & Sons‘. ‘Back in the Saddle’ is expected to reignite his signature style, full of energy and authenticity.

As the countdown to the release continues, many are eager to see how the new material resonates with audiences and what this new phase of Combs’ career will unfold.