Entertainment
Luke Combs Teases New Song ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ in Studio Video
Nashville, TN – Luke Combs shared exciting news with fans on Sunday, revealing a sneak peek of his upcoming song, “My Kinda Saturday Night.” The video posted on Instagram shows Combs working in the studio, and he offered listeners a glimpse of the lyrics.
The new song comes after Combs released his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, in 2024. Since then, the singer has taken a different direction in his career, focusing on fatherhood. He intentionally scheduled fewer performances to spend more time at home, integrating his emotions into his music.
In the studio video, Combs shows his excitement about the new material, which features lyrics celebrating a weekend vibe. The sneak peek included lines like, “Dang, I ain’t ever putting WD-40 on this front porch chain,” and “Cold can-packing and some ol’ boys crackin’ on the cooler light.” These lyrics embody the nostalgic feel Combs aimed to capture.
Fans expressed enthusiasm for the new track on social media. One commented, “Best country artist right now,” while another noted, “I can sense a new album coming.” Others were eager for more details, asking, “Now give us the release date.”
Combs responded to fan interest by confirming he finished recording “My Kinda Saturday Night” shortly before the video’s release. With just a few lyrics shared, it seems likely he has yet another hit on his hands for the coming year.
Recent Posts
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning