Luke Combs Teases New Song ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ in Studio Video

Nashville, TN – Luke Combs shared exciting news with fans on Sunday, revealing a sneak peek of his upcoming song, “My Kinda Saturday Night.” The video posted on Instagram shows Combs working in the studio, and he offered listeners a glimpse of the lyrics.

The new song comes after Combs released his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, in 2024. Since then, the singer has taken a different direction in his career, focusing on fatherhood. He intentionally scheduled fewer performances to spend more time at home, integrating his emotions into his music.

In the studio video, Combs shows his excitement about the new material, which features lyrics celebrating a weekend vibe. The sneak peek included lines like, “Dang, I ain’t ever putting WD-40 on this front porch chain,” and “Cold can-packing and some ol’ boys crackin’ on the cooler light.” These lyrics embody the nostalgic feel Combs aimed to capture.

Fans expressed enthusiasm for the new track on social media. One commented, “Best country artist right now,” while another noted, “I can sense a new album coming.” Others were eager for more details, asking, “Now give us the release date.”

Combs responded to fan interest by confirming he finished recording “My Kinda Saturday Night” shortly before the video’s release. With just a few lyrics shared, it seems likely he has yet another hit on his hands for the coming year.