Luke Fahey Leads Mission Viejo to Blowout Win Over Folsom

Mission Viejo, California – Ohio State commit Luke Fahey threw for 326 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, leading the Diablos to a commanding 53-14 victory over Folsom, whose starting quarterback, Ryder Lyons, is a five-star recruit committed to BYU.

The game was lopsided from the start, with Mission Viejo taking a 37-6 lead by halftime. Fahey completed 21 of 31 passes, demonstrating his prowess after splitting time with another quarterback last season.

“I felt good out there,” Fahey said. “The team executed the game plan perfectly, and the offensive line gave me the time I needed.”

Folsom’s defense struggled to contain Fahey, and the Diablos’ defense matched their offense’s performance. They sacked Lyons eight times and forced two safeties. JD Hill was a standout on defense, contributing four of those sacks.

Lyons, who threw for 177 yards and completed 21 of 32 passes, managed just one touchdown against a fierce Mission Viejo defense. Lions had previously earned accolades as the Gatorade Player of the Year after an impressive junior season where he threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Mission Viejo struck first, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive with Fahey connecting with Luke Karby for a 23-yard touchdown. The Diablos continued to extend their lead with multiple touchdowns throughout the first half.

During the third quarter, Fahey threw his fifth touchdown pass, solidifying the game’s outcome and bringing on a running clock with a score of 53-12.

“This game means a lot to us, and it shows how hard we’ve worked,” Fahey added after the win. “We’re ready for whatever comes next.”

Folsom fell to 2-1 this season. The outcome raises questions about their status as a powerhouse in Northern California, especially with the competitive nature of high school football in the state.