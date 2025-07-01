Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luke Kennard, a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is set to join the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year, $11 million deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Kennard will hit the open market after being an unrestricted free agent when NBA free agency began on June 30, 2025.

During his time with the Grizzlies last season, the 6-foot-5 Kennard averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over 22.6 minutes in 65 games. He shot 43.3% from beyond the arc and 47.8% from the field, making him an attractive option for teams looking for sharpshooters.

Several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers, were also reported to be interested in acquiring Kennard’s services. However, as noted by NBA writer Mike Scotto, Kennard is not expected to return to the Grizzlies next season.

Kennard, a seasoned NBA veteran at 29 years old, has previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers before his time in Memphis. In the modern game, his excellent shooting skills make him a valuable asset, especially as teams emphasize three-point shooting.

This signing is part of a busy start to the 2025 NBA offseason, where numerous teams are making strategic moves to improve their rosters.