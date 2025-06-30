Sports
Luke Kornet Signs Four-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio, Texas — Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year contract worth $41 million with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This move is aimed at strengthening the Spurs’ frontcourt as they continue to make significant roster improvements.
The deal was confirmed on June 30, 2025. Kornet, who spent a notable season with the Boston Celtics, averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game in 73 appearances during the 2024-25 NBA season. His addition will likely serve as valuable backup support for Spurs’ rising star Victor Wembanyama.
With the fourth year of Kornet’s contract designated as a team option, the Spurs are looking to optimize their lineup as they navigate a competitive Western Conference. Kornet’s experience in the league will be instrumental as the Spurs seek improvement following a tough season.
The Celtics, meanwhile, are entering an uncertain offseason after letting go of key players. Celtics president Brad Stevens faces critical decisions as the team shifts its focus to free agency. With Kornet’s departure, the status of veteran big man Al Horford has also become a topic of speculation.
Fans have shown mixed reactions to Kornet’s move. Some express disappointment at his leaving, while others see it as a significant opportunity for him and a bolstering of the Spurs’ roster.
Recent Posts
- Supreme Court to Review GOP Challenge to Campaign Spending Limits
- Cassano Criticizes Inzaghi’s Tenure at Inter, Backs Chivu
- Tucker Barnhart Announces Retirement After 12 MLB Seasons
- Will Bayern Munich Pursue Jack Grealish This Summer?
- Red Sox Activate Jordan Hicks from Injured List Amid Trade Buzz
- Phoenix Faces Record Heat as Monsoon Season Approaches
- Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Trump Call Defamation
- Heartbreak Strikes Gladys Russell in Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 2
- Belgium’s Dramatic Comeback Secures EuroBasket Title Against Spain
- Eva Longoria Stuns in Pink Bikini During Marbella Family Day
- Manchester United Eyes Ollie Watkins Amid Transfer Rumors
- Milan Faces Pressure to Increase Bid for Jashari
- Matheus Nunes Buys Flamengo Jersey During World Cup Break
- Arsène Wenger Visits Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup Match
- Lululemon Sues Costco Over Alleged Knockoff Athletic Wear
- Pittsburgh Pirates Face Rain Delay Ahead of Cardinals Series Opener
- Kayky Joins Bahia as Doku Prepares for Club World Cup Challenge
- North Korean IT Workers Indicted for Fraud Schemes Targeting U.S. Businesses
- Red Sox Face Reds: Home Run Bets for June 30
- Mariners Host Royals in Crucial Four-Game Series Starting June 30