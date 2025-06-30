Luke Kornet Signs Four-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio, Texas — Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year contract worth $41 million with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This move is aimed at strengthening the Spurs’ frontcourt as they continue to make significant roster improvements.

The deal was confirmed on June 30, 2025. Kornet, who spent a notable season with the Boston Celtics, averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game in 73 appearances during the 2024-25 NBA season. His addition will likely serve as valuable backup support for Spurs’ rising star Victor Wembanyama.

With the fourth year of Kornet’s contract designated as a team option, the Spurs are looking to optimize their lineup as they navigate a competitive Western Conference. Kornet’s experience in the league will be instrumental as the Spurs seek improvement following a tough season.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are entering an uncertain offseason after letting go of key players. Celtics president Brad Stevens faces critical decisions as the team shifts its focus to free agency. With Kornet’s departure, the status of veteran big man Al Horford has also become a topic of speculation.

Fans have shown mixed reactions to Kornet’s move. Some express disappointment at his leaving, while others see it as a significant opportunity for him and a bolstering of the Spurs’ roster.