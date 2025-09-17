Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Actors Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn, known for their roles in the comedy “Wedding Crashers,” are back together for a new series of commercials promoting Xfinity. The ads will run throughout the football season and are set to air on various platforms, including broadcast and connected TV.

Greg Hunter, executive creative director at Preacher, said, “Since watching sports is often a team sport, we sought a duo with natural on-screen chemistry. Wilson and Vaughn’s playful bickering and genuine camaraderie fit perfectly.” The commercials, directed by David Dobkin, aim to showcase Xfinity as the go-to source for sports watching.

Xfinity provides a personalized viewing experience that combines live television with more than 450 streaming apps and channels. Their Sports Zone allows fans to keep track of multiple games simultaneously, enhancing the sports viewing experience.

“Sports are scattered across various networks and streaming services, making it a headache for fans,” said Jon Gieselman, chief growth officer of Comcast. “Xfinity simplifies the sports viewing experience, making it seamless and unforgettable.” The campaign capitalizes on the fact that over 70% of Internet traffic comes from streaming live sports.

The partnership with Wilson and Vaughn is part of a broader initiative by Comcast to capture the interests of sports fans. Their commitment to enhancing the viewing experience is evident through ongoing investments in innovation and service.”

The commercials are expected to run into 2026, expanding Xfinity’s presence in the competitive advertising space.