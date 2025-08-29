Politics
Lula Supports Panama’s Sovereignty Amid Trump’s Canal Threats
BRASILIA, Brazil — President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed Brazil’s support for Panama‘s sovereignty over the Panama Canal during a visit from Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Thursday, August 28. This show of solidarity comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to regain control of the crucial waterway.
“Brazil fully supports Panama’s sovereignty over the Canal, won after decades of struggle. For over 25 years, the country has efficiently managed the maritime corridor, ensuring safe passage for ships from all origins,” Lula stated at the Palácio do Planalto.
During the meeting, Lula announced that Brazil would join the Treaty on Permanent Neutrality and the Operation of the Panama Canal, which has already been signed by more than 40 countries. He emphasized the importance of neutrality for global maritime navigation.
Trump, who has accused Panama of charging “exorbitant rates” for U.S. usage of the canal, has called for the restoration of U.S. control over the waterway. The canal was built in 1914 and was controlled by the United States until a 1977 agreement led to its transfer to Panama in 1999.
While meeting with Mulino, Lula pointed out that a recent naval deployment to the Caribbean by the U.S., purportedly to combat drug cartels, could create unnecessary tensions. He remarked, “Efforts to combat organized crime must not serve as a pretext for illegal threats and the use of force in violation of the United Nations Charter.”
Mulino highlighted the emotional significance of the canal’s history, stating, “Attempts to restore old hegemony jeopardize the freedom and self-determination of our people, and the international trade is used as a tool of coercion and blackmail.”
Brazil and Panama also signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cooperation in logistics and port modernization. Additionally, Brazil plans to assist Panama in expanding vaccine production and developing a regional pharmaceutical hub through support from Fiocruz.
In closing, Lula invited Mulino to the upcoming COP-30 climate conference in Belém, Roraima, underscoring the need for global leaders to demonstrate their commitment to climate change.
