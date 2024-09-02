Entertainment
Lulu Discusses Final Tour on BBC Breakfast
On Monday morning, singer Lulu Kennedy-Cairns CBE, known for her remarkable six-decade career, made an appearance on BBC Breakfast to discuss her upcoming final tour.
The 75-year-old Scottish pop legend expressed her passion for performing, stating, “Well, I love to work, I’m a workaholic,” when prompted by host Jon Kay about her return to touring.
Following her previous tour, Lulu reflected on the challenges of performing at her age. She revealed, “I thought, do I need to be doing this?” Despite her initial hesitations, the extreme demand for tickets led her to add more dates to her tour schedule, resulting in a total of ten gigs.
During the interview, Lulu shared her emotional connection to her career, indicating, “It was so moving to say that this is my final tour because it is my life. It has been my life for the past 60 years and the audiences have been with me all the way.” She recalled being teary-eyed when discussing her legacy.
Host Sally Nugent inquired about how Lulu would make her performances “leisurely,” to which Lulu humorously remarked, “You don’t. It’s a lot of bs but I just had to say that.”
Additionally, the conversation steered towards other entertainment topics, including the high demand for tickets to see Oasis, which Lulu jokingly downplayed.
Throughout the segment, viewers took to social media to praise Lulu’s youthful appearance and energy, with many noting how she seems to have aged very little since her rise to fame in the 1970s.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival