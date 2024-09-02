Lulu Discusses Final Tour on BBC Breakfast

On Monday morning, singer Lulu Kennedy-Cairns CBE, known for her remarkable six-decade career, made an appearance on BBC Breakfast to discuss her upcoming final tour.

The 75-year-old Scottish pop legend expressed her passion for performing, stating, “Well, I love to work, I’m a workaholic,” when prompted by host Jon Kay about her return to touring.

Following her previous tour, Lulu reflected on the challenges of performing at her age. She revealed, “I thought, do I need to be doing this?” Despite her initial hesitations, the extreme demand for tickets led her to add more dates to her tour schedule, resulting in a total of ten gigs.

During the interview, Lulu shared her emotional connection to her career, indicating, “It was so moving to say that this is my final tour because it is my life. It has been my life for the past 60 years and the audiences have been with me all the way.” She recalled being teary-eyed when discussing her legacy.

Host Sally Nugent inquired about how Lulu would make her performances “leisurely,” to which Lulu humorously remarked, “You don’t. It’s a lot of bs but I just had to say that.”

Additionally, the conversation steered towards other entertainment topics, including the high demand for tickets to see Oasis, which Lulu jokingly downplayed.

Throughout the segment, viewers took to social media to praise Lulu’s youthful appearance and energy, with many noting how she seems to have aged very little since her rise to fame in the 1970s.