Lulu Simon Blasts Richard Gere Over Childhood Home Sale

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Lulu Simon, daughter of singer Paul Simon, has publicly criticized actor Richard Gere for selling her childhood home after promising to protect the land. Lulu expressed her discontent in an Instagram post on July 8, following the announcement of the home’s demolition to make way for a development of nine new houses.

Gere purchased the property in 2022 for $10.8 million from Paul Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell. Lulu claims Gere assured her family he would take care of the land.

“He bought my childhood home. Promised he would take care of the land as condition of his purchase. Proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots,” Lulu wrote over a photo.

In a second slide, she added, “I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” alongside an edited image of Gere surrounded by her childhood pets. Lulu concluded her post with a meme stating, “Time will put your enemies in the ground.”

A representative for Gere has not responded to requests for comment. Despite Lulu’s anger, the home’s sale was not financially beneficial for its previous owners. Paul Simon and Brickell purchased the property for $16.5 million in 2002 but struggled to sell it, leading to Gere’s acquisition.

Following the sale, it was reported that Gere and his wife, Alejandra, sold the estate in late 2024 to developers for $10.75 million. They are moving to Spain to be closer to Alejandra’s family. Gere cited in April 2024, “It’s only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers,” referring to their relocation.

The 1930s home is now scheduled for demolition, but salvage experts from New York are working to recover architectural features from the estate before it is torn down.