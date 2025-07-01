Lululemon Sues Costco Over Alleged Knockoff Athletic Wear

Los Angeles, California — Lululemon, the Canadian athletic wear company, has filed a lawsuit against Costco in federal court, claiming the wholesale giant is selling unauthorized copies of its popular clothing lines. The lawsuit was filed on June 27, 2025, and accuses Costco of infringing on Lululemon’s patents and trademarks with its Kirkland brand knockoffs.

Lululemon alleges that Costco’s products, including Scuba hoodies, Define jackets, and ABC pants, closely mimic its designs at significantly lower prices. The company argues that these so-called ‘dupes’ create confusion among consumers about the source of the products.

A spokesperson for Lululemon stated, “We take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue appropriate legal action when necessary.” The lawsuit claims that Costco’s similar designs are not just a coincidence but are intended to mislead customers into thinking they are authentic Lululemon items.

The complaint also mentions media outlets such as The New York Times and The Washington Post that described Costco’s offerings as ‘dupes’ of Lululemon products. Lululemon seeks monetary damages and a court order to stop Costco from selling the infringing items.

This legal battle highlights the growing issue of brand imitation in the retail industry, where companies often compete on price, potentially at the expense of originality. Lululemon’s lawsuit against Costco emphasizes the importance of protecting brand integrity in the face of increasing competition.

The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, is Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc v. Costco Wholesale Corp, No. 2:25-cv-05864. The outcome could set a precedent for how similar cases are approached in the future, especially for premium brands facing competition from discount retailers.