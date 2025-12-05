Lumen Technologies Announces Executive Departure and New CTO Appointment

DENVER, Colorado — Lumen Technologies, Inc. announced significant leadership changes on December 5, 2025, as David Ward, the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer, prepares to leave his role to join Salesforce, Inc.

Ward will officially step down from his executive position on January 5, 2026, transitioning to a supporting role until January 23, 2026. His next position will be as President and Chief Architect at the highly-regarded CRM company.

To fill Ward’s position, Lumen’s Board of Directors has appointed James Fowler, who has been a member of the Board since 2023. Fowler’s official start date as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer is also January 5, 2026. He resigned from the Board on December 5, 2025, to take on this new role.

Fowler, 54, has extensive experience in technology leadership, having served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company since 2018. He previously held various key roles at General Electric, including Group Chief Information Officer, where he led significant digital transformation initiatives.

“Dave’s visionary leadership has laid a foundation that will influence Lumen’s trajectory for years ahead,” said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson. “Jim is uniquely suited to lead our technology and product teams as we unlock the value of Dave’s contributions and continue our transformation.”

Fowler expressed his excitement regarding the transition, stating, “Lumen has a unique opportunity to strengthen its position as the trusted network for AI. I’m excited to partner with our engineers and product managers to ensure continued innovation.”

The company does not anticipate any disruptions to its existing technology roadmap or strategic priorities during this leadership change. Lumen will detail its strategic growth initiatives during an Investor Day event on February 25, 2026.

Mark Hacker, Lumen’s Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, signed the announcement on behalf of Lumen Technologies, Level 3 Parent, LLC, and Qwest Corporation.