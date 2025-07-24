Politics
Luttrell Supports Rescissions Act to Curb Spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) issued a statement following his support for the Rescissions Act of 2025, a measure aimed at addressing financial concerns tied to government spending.
Luttrell stated, “America has been on the wrong track for too long, spending money we don’t have on programs that don’t deliver results for hardworking families.” He expressed gratitude towards the Trump Administration for prioritizing the national debt crisis and providing a roadmap for reforms.
The Rescissions Act of 2025 aims to rescind $9 billion in funding allocated for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 across various programs, notably within the State Department and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Luttrell continued, “This legislation represents a crucial first step toward fiscal sanity, and I’m proud to stand with President Trump and my Republican colleagues in getting America’s financial house back in order.”
For further details about the bill, the text is available online.
Recent Posts
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers