Luttrell Supports Rescissions Act to Curb Spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) issued a statement following his support for the Rescissions Act of 2025, a measure aimed at addressing financial concerns tied to government spending.

Luttrell stated, “America has been on the wrong track for too long, spending money we don’t have on programs that don’t deliver results for hardworking families.” He expressed gratitude towards the Trump Administration for prioritizing the national debt crisis and providing a roadmap for reforms.

The Rescissions Act of 2025 aims to rescind $9 billion in funding allocated for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 across various programs, notably within the State Department and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Luttrell continued, “This legislation represents a crucial first step toward fiscal sanity, and I’m proud to stand with President Trump and my Republican colleagues in getting America’s financial house back in order.”

For further details about the bill, the text is available online.