PORTO, Portugal – Luuk de Jong has signed with FC Porto, after leaving PSV Eindhoven as a free agent. The 35-year-old forward did not extend his contract with PSV, leading to his transfer to the Portuguese club.

FC Porto is coached by Francesco Farioli, who previously managed Ajax. De Jong’s move to Porto comes as a surprise, especially since he was widely speculated to return to Sevilla. Other clubs, including Fiorentina and teams from Saudi Arabia, were also rumored to have shown interest.

During his time at PSV, De Jong won five league titles and two KNVB Cups over his two stints with the club. His decision not to renew his contract left fans wondering about his future, particularly as he missed the entire pre-season under coach Peter Bosz.

De Jong has had international club experience with teams such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Newcastle United, Sevilla, and FC Barcelona. Last season, his PSV team was involved in a fierce title race with Ajax, managed by Farioli. A notable match saw Ajax claim a 2-0 victory in Eindhoven, placing them in a strong position for the title. However, Ajax later faltered, allowing PSV to secure the championship.

A day after the final game of the season, Farioli announced his departure from Ajax, paving the way for this unexpected reunion with De Jong at Porto.