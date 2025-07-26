Luxembourg Beach Open Celebrates 30 Years of Excitement

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – The Luxembourg Beach Open (LBO) kicked off its 30th anniversary celebration on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Gaalgebierg park. The event has grown into the largest beach volleyball gathering in the region, combining top-tier sports with a festive atmosphere.

From July 25 to July 27, spectators can enjoy matches featuring 64 amateur teams along with high-level competitions. The national championship finals will take place on Sunday, July 27. The opening ceremony began at 5 p.m. on Friday with the Sponsor’s Cup, marking the start of a weekend filled with sporting action and musical entertainment.

Georges Mischo, Luxembourg’s Minister of Sports, paid tribute to the event’s origins. “It was an ambitious idea brought forward by passionate individuals in 1995 and has thrived ever since,” he said. Mischo, a former player and the president of the organizing committee, emphasized the event’s commitment to inclusivity, culture, and volunteerism. Several local organizations, including Plooschter Projet, Fondatioun Wonschstär, and Madame Witzeg, will be present to promote various social causes.

Preparations began Wednesday with around 30 volunteers setting up seating and food stalls, along with a DJ setup. An additional 20 volunteers are assisting throughout the weekend.

The festival also emphasizes its musical scene. Each night, the Gaalgebierg site will host DJ sets, culminating in the Pitcher Beach Party on Saturday night, which runs until 3 a.m. The entry fee for this event is set at 15 euros. “Participating in the LBO is no longer just a pleasure; it’s a privilege,” said Jean-Claude Seiter, co-founder of the Café Pitcher, a long-time partner of the tournament.

Thirty years after its inception, the Luxembourg Beach Open continues to embody a unique spirit of community, entertainment, and passion for sports.