Business
Luxury Residence Club Opens in Poconos Near NYC
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new luxury escape has opened its doors two hours from New York City. Serenité Private Residence Club, located in the Pocono Mountains, offers families a unique getaway experience.
Recently, a family of six found themselves at the property and were pleasantly surprised. ‘It felt like a private mountain retreat, but with all the upscale comforts of a luxury hotel,’ one family member said.
Serenité is the first high-end private residence club to be built in the Poconos in over two decades. It combines rustic charm with modern amenities and white-glove service, making it a perfect choice for large families looking for a shared vacation experience.
The family stayed in a five-bedroom condo that comfortably accommodated everyone. ‘It really could have slept 12,’ they noted. Each bedroom was clean and spacious, allowing for both communal time and privacy.
Shared living spaces included a cozy area where the family enjoyed movies and games, providing a break from screens. The balcony offered stunning mountain views, which became a favorite spot for morning coffee.
The property also features a pool area with a heated lap lane, oversized hot tub, and a large fire pit, providing numerous relaxation opportunities. ‘Everything felt meticulously thought out and built with high-quality standards,’ a family member remarked.
Although they spent some time exploring nearby restaurants, the family’s best moments were spent within their condo, surrounded by nature. Plan for a return visit was already in discussion, with promises of hiking trails and ski slopes to explore in the winter.
To reserve a stay, guests can visit Serenité’s website. The residences are part of a private club, which offers vacation homes without the complications of ownership or maintenance. For city dwellers, the drive to the Poconos is short, making it an easily accessible and serene escape.
Recent Posts
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures