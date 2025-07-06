Luxury Residence Club Opens in Poconos Near NYC

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new luxury escape has opened its doors two hours from New York City. Serenité Private Residence Club, located in the Pocono Mountains, offers families a unique getaway experience.

Recently, a family of six found themselves at the property and were pleasantly surprised. ‘It felt like a private mountain retreat, but with all the upscale comforts of a luxury hotel,’ one family member said.

Serenité is the first high-end private residence club to be built in the Poconos in over two decades. It combines rustic charm with modern amenities and white-glove service, making it a perfect choice for large families looking for a shared vacation experience.

The family stayed in a five-bedroom condo that comfortably accommodated everyone. ‘It really could have slept 12,’ they noted. Each bedroom was clean and spacious, allowing for both communal time and privacy.

Shared living spaces included a cozy area where the family enjoyed movies and games, providing a break from screens. The balcony offered stunning mountain views, which became a favorite spot for morning coffee.

The property also features a pool area with a heated lap lane, oversized hot tub, and a large fire pit, providing numerous relaxation opportunities. ‘Everything felt meticulously thought out and built with high-quality standards,’ a family member remarked.

Although they spent some time exploring nearby restaurants, the family’s best moments were spent within their condo, surrounded by nature. Plan for a return visit was already in discussion, with promises of hiking trails and ski slopes to explore in the winter.

To reserve a stay, guests can visit Serenité’s website. The residences are part of a private club, which offers vacation homes without the complications of ownership or maintenance. For city dwellers, the drive to the Poconos is short, making it an easily accessible and serene escape.