Lycoming County Unveils Proposed 2026 Budget with Tax Increase

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners presented the proposed 2026 budget this week, revealing both positive and negative news for taxpayers. The proposed budget totals $123,254,342 and is balanced without using funds from the county’s reserves. However, it includes a recommended 0.5 mill tax increase, which translates to an additional $50 for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

This marks the first tax increase for the county since 2018. Mya Toon, director of financial management, attributed the budget’s challenges to delays in state and federal reimbursements, a situation exacerbated by rising healthcare costs and demands for essential services. “The preparation of the 2026 budget has been exceptionally stressful due to these factors,” Toon said.

Healthcare expenses rose by approximately $4.63 million, while juvenile probation services accounted for an additional $2.68 million in increased costs. Additionally, the county facility has been facing financial difficulties. “These years of relying on the fund balance have left the county in a vulnerable position,” Toon explained.

To address these fiscal challenges, the county tightened budgets across departments and reduced discretionary spending. Toon noted that initial budget submissions showed a $23 million structural deficit, which was resolved through rigorous management efforts, resulting in a balanced budget without tapping into reserves for the first time in several years.

Taxes account for about 35 percent of the county’s overall revenue. Commissioner Scott Metzger highlighted that department heads were consulted for budget cuts to manage expenses effectively. “No one wants to raise taxes, but at some point, it becomes necessary due to rising costs,” Metzger explained, noting that the county has cut $28 million from the budget over the past two years.

Commissioner Marc Sortman emphasized the importance of maintaining healthy fund reserves. “We aim to put $500,000 annually back into the fund balance to restore it to a $20 million level,” Sortman stated, explaining that the current reserve is approximately $10 million.

The proposed budget will be available on the county’s website until a final vote is scheduled on December 18. Metzger assured citizens that the commissioners would continue to assess the budget for potential adjustments.